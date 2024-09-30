Sheehy’s Climate Change Hypocrisy

I am part of the “climate cult” that Tim Sheehy loves to criticize at his rallies. He says we are controlling job killers and implies his support for a fossil fuel future by denying fossil fuel caused climate change saying the climate has always been changing.

But wait, when Tim applied for an “environmental and social” bond with Gallatin County to prop up his failing business he justified the company’s ability to repay their debt because of “skyrocketing” demand for the company’s services due to “the increasing dangers of climate change driven wildfires.”

So, Tim as a senator is going to do nothing to fight climate change and while Montana and the West are burning up, our rivers are drying up and our amazing trout streams are dying, he is going to profit, taking your taxpayer dollars to the bank (most of the company’s income is from state and federal contracts).

Is this the height of cynicism or a complete lack of moral fiber. Or both. Is this the senator you can TRUST? He has not even gotten to Washington, and he is already speaking out of both sides of his mouth.

Steve Martinez

Kalispell