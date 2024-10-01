John Repke is the Choice for State Auditor

The Montana State Auditor is an elected official whose job is to regulate the insurance and securities industries as well as protect consumers from fraud. Montanans need a dedicated individual with integrity to serve as auditor in a climate of escalating insurance rates and an era of rampant consumer fraud. That individual is John Repke.



I personally know John as a hard-working person who is dedicated to protecting Montana insurance consumers. He has 40 years of business experience including executive experience in the timber products industry and in business finance. He has a long track record of advocating for public lands in a volunteer capacity making him an excellent choice to serve on the Montana State Land Board, one of the roles of State Auditor.



This year we, as voters, are facing an historic national and state election. There is no more important position than State Auditor in protecting consumer rights of Montanans. I strongly urge you to support John Repke for State Auditor.



Suzanne Daniell Hildner

Whitefish