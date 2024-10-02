fbpx
Police Blotter

Flathead County Sheriff’s and Kalispell Police Reports

Friday, August 16, 2024

Roosters Be Roostering

7:01 a.m. Three chickens were killed by a neighbor’s dog.

8:18 a.m. A county resident was upset that the neighbor’s roosters crowed every morning at 5 a.m.

9:01 a.m. A pitbull with a pink bandanna was running all over a park with no owners in sight.

1:31 p.m. A car parked in Kalispell was egged overnight.

3:36 p.m. A husky succeeded in munching on the neighbor’s chickens.

4:10 p.m. Law enforcement advised a group of adults that they couldn’t hit their bongs while in a public park.

5:26 p.m. Several kids were riding their bikes into trash cans and knocking them over. 

6:57 p.m. A bunch of youths were doing donuts and burnouts in a school parking lot.

8:02 p.m. Two motorcycles were drag racing through Kila.

