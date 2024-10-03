fbpx
Photo Essay

Autumnal Hues

Fall arrives in Glacier National Park

By Hunter D'Antuono
Gunsight Lake at dawn in Glacier National Park on Sept. 29, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

A fully fledged fall palette graced the greater Gunsight Lake area in the final days of September. Moose, in the heat of rut, crashed out of the colorful underbrush and into the St. Mary River. At slightly higher altitudes, some reddening bushes still bore plump huckleberries, with numerous piles of fresh bear scat along the trails evidencing the same. Frequently clear skies this past month also offered continued visual delights after nightfall in the forms of twinkling stars and satellites.

A cow moose runs underneath a partially dismantled suspension bridge at Gunsight Lake in Glacier National Park on Sept. 29, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Huckleberries along the Jackson Glacier Trail in Glacier National Park on Sept. 29, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Fall foliage along the Jackson Glacier Trail in Glacier National Park on Sept. 28, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Yellowing fern near Reynolds Creek in Glacier National Park on Sept. 28, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon
Starry skies over Gunsight Lake in Glacier National Park on Sept. 28, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

For more images, see the full gallery.

