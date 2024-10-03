Autumnal Hues

A fully fledged fall palette graced the greater Gunsight Lake area in the final days of September. Moose, in the heat of rut, crashed out of the colorful underbrush and into the St. Mary River. At slightly higher altitudes, some reddening bushes still bore plump huckleberries, with numerous piles of fresh bear scat along the trails evidencing the same. Frequently clear skies this past month also offered continued visual delights after nightfall in the forms of twinkling stars and satellites.
