Vote for Sheehy and Trump

Vote for Republican patriot Tim Sheehy for the U.S. Senate and Donald Trump for President if you want to save the country from the Tester-Biden-Harris disastrous border agenda that has almost completely destroyed our country.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) report recently released to Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, revealed that the Tester-Biden-Harris open border policy has released thousands of illegal immigrants with sex offenses and homicide convictions onto the communities in our country. Specifically, the report states that, among those not in detention, there are 425,431 convicted criminals and 222,141 with criminal charges that have been released by Tester-Biden-Harris onto our streets. As of July 21, there were 662,566 noncitizens with criminal histories on ICE’s national docket – 13,099 criminally convicted murderers. It is almost as if Tester-Biden-Harris has purposely recruited the most heinous criminals, including murderers from around the world to release onto the streets of the communities in the United States.

Obviously, the Tester-Biden-Harris border agenda has been the biggest disaster in the history of our country.

If you want this to stop, you must remove Tester-Biden-Harris from any level of power and vote for Republican patriot Tim Sheehy for U.S. Senate and Donald Trump for President.

Jeff Larsen

Lakeside