CI-128 a Major Concern

When debating legislation, legislators are always looking for unintended consequences. If you are pro-life or pro-choice, CI-128 must be a major concern. Hidden in the text of the initiative is language that gives blanket immunity to abortion providers for malpractice, incompetence or outright criminal behavior. In the complete text of CI-128 it says, “The government shall not penalize, prosecute, or otherwise take adverse action against a person for aiding or assisting another in exercising their right to make and carry out decisions about their pregnancy.” This means that no matter how inept a provider preforms, there will be no recourse for those that have been damaged. Montana’s tort laws are a protection for citizens that have been damaged in their person or property. Medical providers carry malpractice insurance for these reasons. CI-128 would exempt abortion providers from making whole those that have experienced a botched abortion, neglectful behavior or outright carelessness. Women in Montana deserve better. Don’t change the Constitution. Vote NO on CI-128.

Sen. Keith Regier

R-Kalispell