Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Kalispell

Where: 89 Trumble Creek Lp.

Price: $975,000

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,378

This spacious craftsman-style home sits on a 1.57-acre lot with stunning mountain views. It features an open living area, wood flooring, granite counters, new carpet and wood-burning fireplace. The exterior includes a covered front porch, back deck, mature trees and a year-round creek. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30034618

Columbia Falls

Where: 1840 Columbia Falls Stage Rd.

Price: $985,000

What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,111

Enjoy mountain views from this gorgeous single-level home on 10 subdividable acres. Updates include the kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring, interior paint, light fixtures, and windows. The property is perfect for horse enthusiasts and features fenced pastures, a loafing shed and a barn. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30029208

Marion

Where: 155 Wright Way

Price: $984,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,885

This home sits on 3.62 acres and includes a hangar and access to the homeowners associations’ private airstrip. It has a spacious kitchen, lots of natural light, and the roof was recently replaced. Along with the hangar, the property includes a detached shop and another outbuilding that is currently operated as a blacksmith shop. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30019355

Kila

Where: 384 Smoke Ridge

Price: $999,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,450

This home sits on nearly 10 acres but is just minutes from Kalispell. It features wood floors, cathedral ceilings, and a comfortable back deck looking over the backyard. The property has mature trees, well-planned landscaping and views of the Smith Lake Valley and area wildlife. Montana Brokers

MLS Number: 30026812

