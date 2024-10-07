Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,000,000

Kalispell
Where: 89 Trumble Creek Lp.
Price: $975,000
What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,378
This spacious craftsman-style home sits on a 1.57-acre lot with stunning mountain views. It features an open living area, wood flooring, granite counters, new carpet and wood-burning fireplace. The exterior includes a covered front porch, back deck, mature trees and a year-round creek. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30034618
Columbia Falls
Where: 1840 Columbia Falls Stage Rd.
Price: $985,000
What: Two-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,111
Enjoy mountain views from this gorgeous single-level home on 10 subdividable acres. Updates include the kitchen, appliances, bathrooms, flooring, interior paint, light fixtures, and windows. The property is perfect for horse enthusiasts and features fenced pastures, a loafing shed and a barn. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30029208
Marion
Where: 155 Wright Way
Price: $984,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,885
This home sits on 3.62 acres and includes a hangar and access to the homeowners associations’ private airstrip. It has a spacious kitchen, lots of natural light, and the roof was recently replaced. Along with the hangar, the property includes a detached shop and another outbuilding that is currently operated as a blacksmith shop. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30019355
Kila
Where: 384 Smoke Ridge
Price: $999,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,450
This home sits on nearly 10 acres but is just minutes from Kalispell. It features wood floors, cathedral ceilings, and a comfortable back deck looking over the backyard. The property has mature trees, well-planned landscaping and views of the Smith Lake Valley and area wildlife. Montana Brokers
MLS Number: 30026812
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].