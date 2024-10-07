My grandfather served in the Air Force in the 1950s, and has been a lifelong Republican because he believes in a country that values dignity, honor, and service. He now proudly displays a big Jon Tester sign in his yard, because he believes Jon best represents that vision of America.

The future of Montana and really America hangs in the balance of our Senate election. Understanding this, the Veterans Coalition of Northwest Montana, which has never endorsed a political candidate in its history, has decided to break tradition and endorse Jon Tester. The Veterans Coalition of Northwest Montana is an organization based in Kalispell, composed of veterans from all branches of the military, with service spanning from the Vietnam War to the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. They are endorsing Jon Tester because as VCNM president Mike Shepard stated:

“While some politicians focus on photo-ops, Jon focuses on delivering results for Montana’s veterans. From his VA MISSION Act that ensures Montana’s veterans have access to high quality, accessible health care, to his bipartisan PACT Act which is now delivering health care and benefits to more than a million toxic-exposed veterans and survivors, Jon has a long track record of taking feedback directly from Montana’s veterans and passing life-changing legislation. Jon has our back in Washington, and we’re proud to have his back this November.”

If you are all for keeping Montana the best state in the best country in the world, I hope you will join our family in supporting Jon Tester for US senate this November.

Rex Koenig

Whitefish