Somers Man Killed in Rollover on Foys Canyon Road

A 44-year-old Somers man died early Saturday morning after rolling his pickup truck on Foys Canyon Road in Kalispell, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Shaun Madrazo on Oct. 5 rolled his Dodge Ram after he failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to roll off the road before coming to rest upside-down.

Madrazo was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and pinned under the cab of the truck. He died at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.