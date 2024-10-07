fbpx
Local

Somers Man Killed in Rollover on Foys Canyon Road

Shaun Madrazo died on Oct. 5 after he was ejected from his pickup truck and pinned underneath the cab in Kalispell

By Maggie Dresser
A Flathead County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Beacon file photo

A 44-year-old Somers man died early Saturday morning after rolling his pickup truck on Foys Canyon Road in Kalispell, according to a Flathead County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Shaun Madrazo on Oct. 5 rolled his Dodge Ram after he failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to roll off the road before coming to rest upside-down.

Madrazo was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected and pinned under the cab of the truck. He died at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.  

