Ryan Busse may not have been born in Montana, but he is a true Montanan nonetheless and he will make an excellent governor.

Busse has a true appreciation for the land, the water and the people of this state. He is a hunter and a fisherman and spent years exploring this beautiful place with his wife, Sara.

Busse is a regular guy who understands the challenges facing Montanans and is determined to undo the wrongs done by the last legislative session. He will fight to fix the property tax debacle that is hurting both homeowners and renters.

As a former gun company executive, he understands the importance of common sense gun ownership that protects our ability to hunt and our lives and the lives of our children.

It’s time to get our Montana back. Vote Busse for governor.

Amy Weeks

Columbia Falls