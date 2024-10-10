Vote Against CI-128

CI-128 is an insidious initiative that, if passed, will make the state of Montana the most dangerous state in the nation for unborn children. Millions of dollars from out of state donors are being funneled to push this bloody initiative. Abortion is already legal in Montana up to the point of viability. There is no point to this initiative except to blur the lines with vague language that will not only open the door to a more radical abortion provision but will also eliminate parental knowledge for girls under the age of 16 who are seeking to terminate their child, an issue that was already voted in favor by Montanans in 2012. For the sake of our posterity, I urge everyone to vote NO on CI-128.

Anthony Barone

Kila