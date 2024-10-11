A Solution to a Problem that Doesn’t Exist

Here is what is happening with CI-126 and 127 on the ballot this November: When you can’t win elections because your ideas are bad, the political opportunist seeks to “rig” the system. These opportunists prey upon the emotions of voters by manufacturing a problem where none exists. They work hard to hide their out-of-state driven agenda, but the result is sweeping, unneeded political “reforms.”

CI-126 allows the top four primary candidates to advance, regardless of party. This weakens parties and voters alike by enabling cross-party voter interference and a tactical gaming of the electoral process. It dramatically increases campaign costs, invites in even more special interest money and will result in greater polarization.

CI-127 requires that a candidate get more than 50% of the vote to win an election. This already occurs in most of our elections; no change is needed—unless you have a different objective up your sleeve.

If CI-126 and CI-127 pass, there will more runoffs, greater tax expense, and elections lasting well into December. Note there is no opportunity for public comment on these changes.

These initiatives are ridiculous and unnecessary. Vote no on CI-126 and 127.

Tracy Sharp

Polson