Kalispell Planning Commission Approves Scaled-down Tronstad Meadows and Whitetail Crossing Development Proposal

The Kalispell Planning Commission this week approved a scaled-down proposal for the Tronstad Meadows and Whitetail Crossing development located off of U.S. Highway 93 after the city council denied a zone change for the original proposal in June.

In a 4-1 vote, commission members approved the preliminary plat, planned unit development and the re-zoning to R-3, which allows for higher density.

The development heads to the Kalispell City Council on Nov. 4.

Following the council’s rejection of the zone change four months ago, developers Frank Garner and Jon Sonju – both former Republican lawmakers – brought back a project that reduced the density from 380 lots to 355. Minimum lot sizes would be 6,000 square feet with the largest lot at 19,878 square feet. The original proposal included a maximum lot size of 10,000 square feet.

Developers also adjusted the proposed subdivision’s layout to include buffering along its borders, placing smaller lots in the interior and phasing would start on the southeast corner to provide the least amount of impact to neighbors. Accessory dwelling units and short-term rentals would be prohibited in the development to prevent further congestion.

City councilors at the June meeting approved a growth policy change and annexation for the property, which brought it into city limits.

Since the previous proposal was originally approved by the planning commission in April, it has drawn widespread criticism from neighbors who provided public comment at multiple meetings and cited issues like a lack of emergency services, traffic congestion and safety. They were also concerned that the development would change the area’s rural character and argued it would not help ease the housing crisis as the developers said it would.

The development would also entail a collaboration with the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) to install right and left turn lanes on Tronstad Road and Silverbrook Drive, traffic signals at the intersection with U.S. Highway 93 and a deceleration lane.

At the Oct. 8 meeting, dozens of neighbors spoke in opposition of the project, reiterating their concerns and expressing criticism over the scaled-back version, which they said did not address the issues.

“Growth is inevitable – growth is good to some point, but it needs to be prudent,” Ron Barley said during public comment. “The council needs to be sure to keep everybody safe.”

But developers argued the new proposal was a significant improvement from the initial project, and said they were not to blame for the growth in north Kalispell.

“We have met every condition that the city has asked us to and more,” Garner said.

