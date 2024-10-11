Urge the BLM to Safeguard the High Divide

As someone born and raised in Flathead County, with deep roots in Montana, I’ve seen firsthand how land management can shift over time — some changes for the better, others for worse. One thing remains clear: certain places deserve special care, and the High Divide is one of those places. This area, stretching between Yellowstone and central Idaho, is more than just a landscape. It’s a crucial migration corridor for elk, pronghorn, and sage grouse, supporting wildlife populations that hunters like my father and I have relied on for decades.



Every September, I head to Southwest Montana with my bow, joined by my bird dog, for an annual trip to hunt elk and chase after sage grouse. It’s a chance to immerse myself in the landscape and wildlife that make Montana unique.



But this special place is under threat. As pressure mounts from industries like energy production, we face a decision: should we treat the High Divide like any other public land, open to leasing and development? Or should we acknowledge its unique value and protect it from these threats?



The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) plays a central role in this decision. While energy development has its place, the High Divide is not that place. This region is essential for wildlife migration and must remain intact, not fragmented by roads, rigs and industrial infrastructure.



Generations of Montanans have depended on these lands, and we need to ensure that future generations have the same opportunity. The elk and pronghorn are thriving now, but without proper conservation, that could change. By prioritizing conservation over extraction, we can safeguard the High Divide’s wildlife, biodiversity and beauty for years to come. I urge the BLM to protect this vital region.

Will Clark

Kalispell