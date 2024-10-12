A Wolf in Moderate’s Clothing

As campaign season is in full swing, Senator Jon Tester is campaigning heavily on his stance as a moderate. He lauds his bipartisan work in most of his campaign ads. It made me wonder if his voting record revealed him as such.



After a search through his voting record, I was reminded of the parable in holy writ: “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits.” (KJV Matthew 7:15-16) Spoken as a classic American idiom, “the proof is in the pudding.” Conveniently, Senator Tester becomes a moderate for six months every six years.



In a recent mailer, Senator Tester is advertising that he’s going to work to cut taxes for the middle class. The truth is, when it’s not campaign season, he’s done the exact opposite. In 2017, Senator Tester voted against cutting taxes for the middle class.



On immigration, Senator Tester advertised that he worked with Republicans to seal our southern border. Maybe Senator Tester is forgetting that he voted against a bill to stop illegal reentry into the United States in 2016; he voted in favor of sanctuary cities in 2018; and, he voted against funding the border in 2022.



Senator Tester’s campaign strategy is clear: pay attention to his ads, but not his actual voting record. His ads attempt to cloak this race as a moderate vs. a Republican. Based on what Senator Tester has done, he is not the moderate he claims to be. A dive into his voting record reveals that he is a ravening wolf for his party apparatus, disguised as a moderate to wreak havoc amongst the sheep.

Austin King

Kalispell