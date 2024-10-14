Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $800,000

Columbia Falls

Where: 245 Bench Run

Price: $790,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,212

This stunning newer single-level home sits on 0.701 acres in a peaceful and quiet community. It features a spacious living room, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and lots of natural light. The property also includes a fenced backyard, three-car garage, gravel parking area and covered deck. RE/MAX Whitefish

MLS Number: 30033986

Kalispell

Where: 147 Lobo Tr.

Price: $799,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,452

Enjoy country living in this beautifully remodeled home on 9.64 peaceful acres off Haywire Gulch. Updates include wood flooring, window trim, stainless steel appliances, cupboards and granite counters. The property also features a covered front porch, detached two-car garage and multiple storage sheds. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30034167

Bigfork

Where: 13404 Crescent Moon Dr.

Price: $795,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,624

This Kootenai Woods home is perfectly situated on a 0.63-acre lot with walk-in access to Swan Lake. It has abundant windows, granite counters, wood stove, patio, and views of Crane Mountain. The property features a level backyard, and the community includes 15 acres of wooded common space with year-round trails. Performance Real Estate

MLS Number: 30026104

Whitefish

Where: 1670 Second St. E.

Price: $799,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,150

This home sits on a 0.34-acre lot with easy access to downtown Whitefish. It features wood floors, visible wooden beams, a single-car garage and lots of natural light. The exterior of the home has been updated with new siding and a stylish door, giving it a contemporary look. RE/MAX Rocky Mountain Real Estate

MLS Number: 30030243

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].