Support Conservatives this Election

If you support Donald Trump for President, vote Tim Sheehy for U.S. Senate. Tim Sheehy will actually work with Donald Trump to secure our southern border against the influx of fentanyl wreaking havoc across Montana. Tim Sheehy will work with Donald Trump to make energy affordable again and bring inflation back under control. We must give Trump a Senate that works to bring back the policies that were benefiting middle class Americans four years ago. Don’t fall for the poor dirt farmer ploy, Jon Tester voted twice to impeach Trump, voted against pro-gun Supreme Court nominees and went on national TV to proclaim Trump should be punched in the face. We can do better.

Also, we need to defeat CI-126 and CI-127. These initiatives are a way for the no labels crowd to hide their belief system from the voters. Both California and Alaska are trying to scrap these misguided laws. We also need to defeat CI-128 as it would support taxpayer funding of abortion including late term abortion.

Finally, vote for Montana Supreme court candidates Dan Wilson and Cory Swanson. They will restore common sense to the Montana Supreme Court. The current Supreme Court is made up of radicals that legislate from the bench. Remember vote for the two “sons”, WilSON and SwanSON to stop the current radicals on the Montana Supreme Court.

Brad Abell

Flathead County Commissioner