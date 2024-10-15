The left is not satisfied with the amount of chaos they have sewn nationally in the past four years with open border crime and gender confusion indoctrination in public schools. The left in Montana is particularly apoplectic that they haven’t yet completely destroyed our own great state where hordes of political refugees from other fallen states have re-settled and planted Trump flags in their new yards. CI-126 aims to put a stop to any sense of normalcy we might expect from our state’s political process. Jon Tester likes to claim that politicians often say one thing and do another. While Jon is correct, CI-126 wants to make this even more fun by cloaking leftist politicians in conservative Republican clothing in primary elections to confuse voters and re-assert their control over our state government. Don’t fall for it. A vote for CI-126 is a vote to invite leftist chaos to our beloved Montana and her elections. Vote NO on CI-126.

Ben Woods

Bigfork