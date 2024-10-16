CI-126 and 127 a Trojan Horse

Alaska learned the hard way. They voted for ranked choice voting … and now they are trying to get rid of it. Montana CI-126 and 127 are billed as an effort to “make Montana elections more competitive.” In reality, this is just an euphemism for ranked choice voting. This is a thinly veiled effort to tinker with and manipulate Montana elections.

In reality it is a scheme to disconnect elections from issues and allow candidates with marginal support from voters to win elections. In the end, it is all about political power, not about what is best for Montana. It also disenfranchises voters, because ballots that do not include the two ultimate finalists are cast aside to manufacture a faux majority for the faux

“winner.”

So-called reformers want to change process rules so they can manipulate election outcomes to obtain power. Most of the funding for CI-126/127 comes from out of state dark money sources … why would that be? VOTE NO on CI-126 and 127.

C.A. Disney

Libby