Support O’Brien for Superintendent of Public Instruction

I am proud to say that I have been a Montana public school educator for 28 years. I have been there to guide my middle school students every school year since 1996, through times of darkness and times of light.

Currently, even putting all national and international struggles aside, things in Montana education are pretty dark. Our teachers are among the lowest-paid in the nation: 51st for starting teacher pay and 42nd for average teacher pay, according to the National Education Association. Largely because of such poor salaries, we face a severe teacher shortage, and a troubling number of teachers are leaving for better opportunities. Even worse, over half of our students are now struggling with math and reading. Finally, tragically, our students face one of the highest suicide rates in the country. This trajectory is unacceptable. We need change.

How do we create that change? With my decades of experience in the classroom and elsewhere in education, I can assure you that Shannon O’Brien is the leader we need for Superintendent of Public Instruction. With her decades of experience as a teacher, administrator, and education policy advisor, Shannon brings a wealth of knowledge and a true commitment to education. Shannon is dedicated to supporting our students, teachers, and schools. She will enact positive change.

Shannon O’Brien is not just a candidate; she is a parent with a personal stake in our education system. Her passion for improving our schools is evident, and she knows firsthand the challenges we face. We need someone who will work with the Montana legislature to create a more equitable and reasonable funding formula for public schools rather than finding ways to siphon public dollars away and into private schools. We need someone who will advocate for change and prioritize our children’s futures.

Our children’s futures are not a political issue. Our kids aren’t red or blue, they are simply and beautifully rays of light. Vote for the candidate who is dedicated to keeping that light shining toward a better future for all of us.

Join me in voting for Shannon O’Brien. Let’s turn the page and build a better future for our kids and schools and state.

Dr. Dana Haring

Kalispell