As warming and comforting as homemade macaroni and cheese is, adding other flavors supercharges the pasta dish. My recipe for Homemade Baked Mac and Cheese upgraded a simple childhood version with tangy mustard and sharp cheese. This version goes all in, adding not just tomato and basil but also onion, garlic and smoked paprika.

In fall, I make this pasta with the greenhouse’s final fresh tomatoes and basil. In winter, I thaw frozen cherry tomatoes for bright summery flavor. Home-canned crushed tomatoes or store-bought diced ones work too. I replace the fresh basil with home-dried leaves or 2 ounces of frozen basil pesto base. For more smokiness, use roasted garlic, home-smoked cheese and minced Home-Smoked Chili Peppers if you like the heat.

Tomato-Basil Mac and Cheese

Serves 8-10

16 ounces elbow macaroni or other midsized pasta

28 ounces fresh or frozen tomatoes, diced

1/4 cup crumbled dried basil or 3/4 cup slivered fresh basil, plus more for garnish

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

1/2 cup chopped onion

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dry mustard

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

6 tablespoons unbleached all-purpose flour

1 cup milk

8 ounces sharp Cheddar cheese, grated (about 3 cups) and divided

Salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

In a large pot of boiling water, cook the pasta just until al dente. Meanwhile, drain the tomatoes through a small colander set over a large glass measuring cup to collect the juice; mash the tomatoes lightly with a fork or squeeze them with your hands to release additional juice.

Drain the pasta into a large colander set over a bowl, reserving at least 1 cup of starchy liquid. Add enough pasta water to the tomato juice to equal 2 cups; set aside.

Rinse the pasta with cold water until cool to the touch, and then drain again. Return the pasta to the large pot. Mix in the tomato solids and basil.

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Stir in the onion, garlic, mustard and paprika, cooking over medium heat for about 30 seconds. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for about one minute to form a roux.

Gradually whisk the tomato juice and then the milk into the roux in a slow stream that is absorbed before you pour in more. Let it simmer as you whisk so that large surface bubbles form as it thickens. Remove the sauce from the heat and let it sit for about five minutes.

Season the sauce with salt and pepper to taste. Fold in half of the cheese, stirring until it melts. Fold the sauce into the pasta mixture until thoroughly combined.

Pour the sauced pasta into one 9-by-13 inch or two 9-inch square baking dishes. Sprinkle the remaining grated cheese over the top. Bake at 425°F for about 25 minutes, until the cheese is golden brown and bubbles at the edges. Remove from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes. Sprinkle with extra fresh basil, if desired, and serve.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.