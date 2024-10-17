Winter Weather Closes Section of Going-to-the-Sun Road

Glacier National Park officials on Thursday closed the alpine section of Going-to-the-Sun Road between Avalanche Creek and Jackson Glacier overlook, citing ice hazards and winter conditions along the scenic highway over Logan Pass. Officials said the closure is temporary, and they intend to reopen the full length of the road when the ice melts.

The Going-to-the-Sun Road is slated to close to the motorized public for the winter at midnight on Sunday, Oct. 20. A park official on Thursday said the plan was still to reopen the road to visitors through the weekend, but that weather would be the final determining factor.

Even with the winter closure in place, visitors may drive along the Going-to-the-Sun Road 5.5 miles from the West Entrance to Avalanche Creek, and 13.5 miles from the St. Mary Entrance to Jackson Glacier Overlook. Hiker and biker access will be permitted past the vehicle closures as far as the biker/biker closure signs in place for road crew activity and road conditions.

The last day that vehicle reservations were required to access certain Sun Road entrances was Sept. 9. However, a park entrance pass is still required.

