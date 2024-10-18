Framing an A-plus Experience

When a Missoula couple committed to selling their primary residence, they began laying big plans to build their dream home, a traditional A-frame on the Clark Fork River. After years of searching, the prospective owners of this dream home stumbled across a small postage stamp of acreage adjacent to the Lolo National Forest they just couldn’t get out of their heads. With a travel trailer in tow, they came across a tiny one-room cabin that looked as though it hadn’t been used in years. A quick land search and a phone call to the original owners, it was theirs.

Located near Paradise, Mont., the property is truly idyllic. A literal stone’s throw from the banks of a river made famous by the book and movie, “A River Runs Through It.” The location also boasts nearby hot springs, waterfalls and endless hiking. Outdoor and year-round recreation abounds in this setting, and that’s just the exterior.

The home itself sits unassumingly nestled among the local lodgepole pine and rocky terrain. A strong black façade could potentially feel foreboding but, in this case, it delivers a Zen calm and serene palette that sits quietly camouflaged within the forest.

“Zen” being the key word, the A-frame got its start in early Japanese architecture, which built them as sturdy homes, meeting houses, and outbuildings that could take heavy weather and snow loads. This is why A-frame design is so commonly seen in alpine settings, normally a ski hill or two in close range.

Inside the home you’ll notice the black theme repeated from the exterior. When the owners were presented the idea by the team at Camp Martini, they didn’t even hesitate. Their only concern is they didn’t want it to feel “too dark.” Though a valid concern, the fumed oak flooring and the pitch-black cabinets and charcoal counters create a clean modern vibe that ties together the exterior inside. Bringing more of the outside into the interior is the beetle kill, “blue pine” ceilings and walls. The blue-green hue with the subtle warmth or the pine wood shining through simultaneously warms and brightens the space.

Walls of windows on either end keep it bright and airy in the daytime and after dark, the house glows like a welcoming fireplace. With almost too many skylights to count, the feeling of trees overhead, clouds passing by, rainy Sundays, and aurora borealis evenings under the stars make the entire experience and immersive one.

If that isn’t quite enough grounding into nature for the average bear, the home also is completely off the grid. Relying entirely on solar panels and battery cells to power the home, the whole vibe gives off more of a high-end camping experience than traditional home — “glamping,” if you will.

Although the concept of off grid may sound primitive, the interior just keeps getting better. The bathrooms have evolved from the composting outhouse they grew accustomed to upon first acquiring the property. The only major request from the homeowners was that there be a large soaking tub for leisurely and relaxing baths. The Camp Martini team loves a challenge and loves to bring a touch of elegance and sophistication to all their projects. The walls were tiled completely in hand-made and hand-glazed green subway tiles, and the floor in a coordinating green penny tile. The color bringing in the overhang of the pine boughs seen through the perfectly placed skylight. It’s a truly Zen place to rejuvenate and reconnect.

Another gathering place of note is the great room. A soaring two-story living room and a gourmet kitchen are just a few of the features you’ll find. Avid cooks, the team at Old Goats Cabinetry in Missoula worked closely with Camp Martini and the homeowners to give them every amenity they requested, which isn’t an easy task to perform in a home with no flat walls.

Full-sized refrigeration, dishwasher and gas stove were all able to fit. A large eat-in counter area can seat five comfortably and enough space was allotted for an adjoining dining area. The living spaces are large enough to offer multiple use options. A cozy TV area is almost eclipsed by the sitting area aimed at enjoying the fireplace. A chic Scandinavian-style woodstove is perched atop a large flat boulder that serves as the hearth, taken right from the property.

A true dream-come-true for the owners, this property offers a unique and rememberable impact on any who visit. Whether sitting inside by the glow of the woodstove or out by the bonfire listening the sounds of the river and the wind through the trees, one cannot help but just be.