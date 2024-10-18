Vote for Abundant, Affordable Energy

Our growing thirst for electricity is an exciting sign of progress but worrisome. A May 2024 report by the Pacific Northwest Utilities Conference Committee says demand for electricity in the northwest is projected to grow 30% in the next decade, triple previous estimates.



Prices are a worry even as the U.S. is breaking records making lots of gas and oil. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says oil prices are driven by global supply and demand. Drilling more does not make it cheaper.



Let’s vote to generously stuff this energy void while lowering prices. How? Grab ahold of new technology!



Heard of Enhanced Geothermal Energy? It works by tapping into the hot rock deep down in the Earth’s crust to make electricity. In Montana, we are lucky to have hot rock closer to the surface. It is always on no matter the weather and pollution-free. “Put a cork in it” to store energy like a battery.



Transmission Line Reconductoring is amazing – loads up more energy on our existing grid. NorthWestern Energy’s reconductoring project in Black Eagle doubled the capacity of a 23-kilometer line without modifying existing structures. Bigger wires means more power connections like distant wind farms or community solar.



How do we get going on cost-saving energy solutions?



Vote! Vote for candidates who are excited to move forward with bold new energy solutions. Vote for candidates who will work with bipartisan respect. Vote to win energy independence with abundant, affordable, reliable, healthier, made-in-Montana energy.

Robin Paone, Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer

Whitefish