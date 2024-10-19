Calling all conservatives to register and vote early avoiding possible Election Day problems inhibiting voting.

Some elections were determined by just a few hundred votes, so your vote definitely counts. We are morally obligated to vote as not voting can promote evil. Even if we despise our party system, distrust politicians, have better values than the candidates, we are morally obligated to vote for whoever best advances the good. No one is perfect, but we must persevere, however slowly, overcoming evil by advancing the good for the love of our neighbor who is everyone.

Vote Republican if you fear the open border and other bad policies of the Harris-Biden administration and collective voting block of the Democrats overrunning our towns and cities by flooding our country with illegal aliens, and their potential leftist votes, many who are violent gang members, terrorists, drug traffickers, sex traffickers of women and children destroying numerous lives, not to mention taking jobs from legal citizens and overwhelming our school and hospital systems. The first obligation of government is for safety and security for its legal citizens by enforcing the existing laws.

If Kamala Harris was serious about secure borders now after keeping the borders wide open for over three years pursuant of Biden’s policies, then she would simply enforce existing laws immediately, although much too late, as the acting Vice President. Actions speak louder than words.

Vote Donald Trump and Republican for the good and to salvage and save our country from disastrous Democrat policies.

Diana Taylor

Seeley Lake