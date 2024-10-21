Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2,000,000

Bigfork

Where: 325 Echo Chalet Dr.

Price: $2,000,00

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 3,896

This home sits on 0.79 acres and includes 110 feet of Echo Lake frontage with a private dock and easy access to a calm water cove. It has four bedrooms, an oversized garage, paved driveway, and large deck overlooking the lake. Enjoy views of Strawberry Mountain across the water. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30034244

Whitefish

Where: 1019 State Park Rd.

Price: $1,999,000

What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,709

This stunning new home in Whitefish features clean lines, soaring glass panels, ample light and premium materials throughout. It has an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and glass staircase. Outside the property includes native Montana landscaping and a patio living area. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty

MLS Number: 30023418

Bigfork

Where: 217 Pinto Tr.

Price: $1,985,000

What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,631

Experience luxury living with stunning Swan Mountain views from this elegant home on 1.14 acres in the Saddlehorn development. It features a stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and an open, airy feel. The property includes access to Flathead Lake, a lakefront clubhouse and miles of trails. PureWest Real Estate

MLS Number: 30031948

Somers

Where: 98 Craggy Cliff Rd.

Price: $1,995,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 2,995

Enjoy panoramic Flathead Lake and mountain views from this contemporary home on 2.41 acres. The fully furnished residence features a custom stone fireplace, steam room, hardwood flooring and double garage. The property also includes a patio, low-maintenance landscaping, and a fire pit. The Agency

MLS Number: 30023900

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].