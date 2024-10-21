Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $2,000,000

Bigfork
Where: 325 Echo Chalet Dr.
Price: $2,000,00
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 3,896
This home sits on 0.79 acres and includes 110 feet of Echo Lake frontage with a private dock and easy access to a calm water cove. It has four bedrooms, an oversized garage, paved driveway, and large deck overlooking the lake. Enjoy views of Strawberry Mountain across the water. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30034244
Whitefish
Where: 1019 State Park Rd.
Price: $1,999,000
What: Three-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,709
This stunning new home in Whitefish features clean lines, soaring glass panels, ample light and premium materials throughout. It has an open floor plan, gourmet kitchen, gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings and glass staircase. Outside the property includes native Montana landscaping and a patio living area. Glacier Sotheby’s International Realty
MLS Number: 30023418
Bigfork
Where: 217 Pinto Tr.
Price: $1,985,000
What: Four-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,631
Experience luxury living with stunning Swan Mountain views from this elegant home on 1.14 acres in the Saddlehorn development. It features a stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and an open, airy feel. The property includes access to Flathead Lake, a lakefront clubhouse and miles of trails. PureWest Real Estate
MLS Number: 30031948
Somers
Where: 98 Craggy Cliff Rd.
Price: $1,995,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 2,995
Enjoy panoramic Flathead Lake and mountain views from this contemporary home on 2.41 acres. The fully furnished residence features a custom stone fireplace, steam room, hardwood flooring and double garage. The property also includes a patio, low-maintenance landscaping, and a fire pit. The Agency
MLS Number: 30023900
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].