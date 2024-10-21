Why I’m Running for Public Service Commission as Independent

My name is Elena Evans, and I’m running as an Independent for the Public Service Commission because we can’t afford another 28 percent increase on our power bills. I’m not a Democrat. I’m not a Republican. I’m a working mother with two kids, and I’m tired of politicians who refuse to stand up for Montana ratepayers.

There’s no other way to say it, our current Public Service Commission is a mess. The mission of the commission is to ensure “affordable, reliable, and sustainable” utility services. But right now, all five elected commissioners are ignoring this responsibility, and working families and small business owners are paying the price for their mistakes.

Two years ago, Northwestern Energy – a monopoly power company with 405,000 electricity and 212,000 natural gas customers in Montana – requested a whopping 28 percent rate hike on electricity and gas services for residential and business customers. The commission approved the request on a 5 to 0 vote.

Now, just this month, the monopoly returned to the commission to request another major increase: 8 percent for electricity and 16 percent for natural gas.

When was the last time your paycheck increased by 28 percent? How long has it been since you got back-to-back double-digit raises in just two years? Working people never make this kind of money, but Northwestern expects double-digit profits year after year.

To make matters worse, Northwestern hasn’t provided quarterly balance sheets or income statements for public review. That’s like you or me demanding a paycheck but refusing to provide a timesheet. Without this basic paperwork, it’s impossible to decide whether this huge rate hike is justifiable. It’s also difficult to determine whether Northwestern is generating power in the most “affordable, reliable, and sustainable” manner.

One thing is certain: the behavior of individual commissioners has been anything but reasonable.

Three years ago, a routine legislative audit revealed that Public Service commissioners were spending tax dollars on flight upgrades and expensive computer gear. The audit proved that some commissioners even falsified documents so they wouldn’t get caught wasting our money. The audit was so bad that one Republican senator called commissioners “despicable” and another suggested some commissioners should resign.

This year, a new audit revealed even more problems, including a toxic work environment and high staff turnover. To remedy these problems, the audit suggested that commissioners needed a code of conduct to ensure good behavior.

So, let’s get this straight. We pay each elected commissioner $115,000 a year to regulate Northwestern and other utilities. But instead of doing their well-paid jobs, they spend our tax dollars on flight upgrades, falsify expenses, and vote to increase our power bills by 28 percent.

These commissioners don’t need a code of conduct. They need to be voted out of office.

As a lifelong public servant, I’ve always stressed professional conduct, honesty, and transparency. I’m a trained geologist, a water quality expert, and the former Executive Director of the Montana Association of Conservation Districts. I know how to build a budget and stick to it. I always read the fine print.

Earlier this spring, 158 volunteers from Stevensville to Libby helped gather and submit over 6,000 signatures to get a new Independent choice on the ballot. The desire for change on the PSC is clear.

If you’d like to join the campaign to restore the public’s voice to the Public Service Commission, please visit ElenaForMontana.com. And if you live in PSC District 4, then I would be honored to have your vote this November.

Elena Evans is the Independent candidate for Public Service Commission District 4.