Those who own their own businesses or are leaders in any company know that stability is key for any long-term success or growth. As a healthcare executive, this is especially true in my line of work where much of our stability is dependent on political decisions around Medicare and Medicaid. That’s why instability in our politics makes stability in healthcare more difficult.





We’ve seen some drastic changes to our politics in Montana in recent years. Political shifts from left to right or right to left have ripple effects far beyond the state Capitol. That’s why we need CI-126 and CI-127. These initiatives create a pathway for a more stable government that represents individuals and businesses, not political parties. The growing influence of political parties today pushes candidates to increasingly extreme positions, and it’s hard for more moderate, thoughtful candidates to get elected.





By giving voters the ability to vote for the person, not the party, CI-126 takes power away from political parties and gives it back to the voters. CI-127 makes our government more responsive and representative to us. And both measures together restore stability and sanity to our politics. Please join me in voting YES on CI-126 and CI-127.

Jason Spring

Kalispell