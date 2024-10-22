Busse will Restore FWP

Among all the departments in state government that need Ryan Busse as our next governor, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) is at the top of the list.



Under Governor Greg Gianforte and his political appointees there has been the creation of a toxic work environment and a steady dismantling of FWP. This is according to Dr. Eileen Ryce, who resigned in August as the chief of the fishery program at FWP, after a nearly 21-year career. There has been a lack of support for upper management, forcing out some highly experienced and very senior staff. More importantly, there has been a shift away from stewarding our resources for the people of Montana to more pandering to political whim, rich landowners, or for economic gain.



These high-level shake ups with the transfer or removal of experienced biologists has resulted in a lack of trust in agency leadership. The current administration, and especially the governor’s appointed FWP Commission, have shifted the agency’s operating environment and priorities. The commercial outfitters and large landowners run the show at FWP through the appointed FWP Commissioners. Under Governor Gianforte, a state where everyone has always had a fair chance to hunt and fish is being turned into a playground for his millionaire buddies. A commercially focused license structure will result in more private land outfitting and fee hunting, and will further limit free public hunting opportunities. It’s only going to get worse if he gets a second term.



Busse is one of us. He hunts on public land, floats and fishes our rivers, and supplies his dinner table with elk, deer and birds he harvests with his boys. FWP desperately needs Busse as governor, or the agency’s decline will get even worse. We need Ryan Busse to restore FWP.

Steve Gniadek

Columbia Falls