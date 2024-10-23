Earn the Right to Stay at Homeless Shelters

The homeless population in our area is getting worse. Due to the rising costs on everything, more and more people are finding it harder to keep a roof over their heads. If the worst happens and they lose their home, the homeless shelters offer a temporary solution. I believe people should have a hand up once in a while, but I also believe that there should be some kind of exchange for these services. Instead of just letting people stay in these places for free, let’s get a program worked out to give them a way to “earn” that right.

I have been a contractor in the valley for the past 24 years. I have worked throughout winter and summer. It’s not fun freezing your fingers in zero degrees or getting heat exhaustion building a deck in August, but you work to earn the right to have a home. It is not fair to hardworking Montanans that are able to have nice things threatened by vagrants roaming the streets and neighborhoods looking for an opportunity to steal. It used to be you leave your doors unlocked and think nothing of keeping your vehicle running to stay warm while you shopped. Now because of this influx attracted by our community offering more and more free services, we no longer can feel safe.

My solution is to make people earn the right to stay in shelters. Set up work crews every morning from these places to clean up the sides of the roads, rake leaves, plant trees, et. Those who choose not to work will not have earned the right to stay. Then like the rest of us who contribute to society, this turns the problem into a solution. What this really does is separate out our true neighbors who were forced into homelessness from vagrants who wander from town to town looking for freebees and who have not respect for the communities they destroy.

Chris Zarcone

Kalispell