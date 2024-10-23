Great Fish Community Challenge Nets Record $6.7 Million for Local Nonprofits

The Whitefish Community Foundation awarded $6.68 million to 80 Flathead Valley nonprofit organizations during the Great Fish Awards Ceremony Tuesday night. The total amount awarded included $5,419,855 donated by individuals, families, organizations and businesses during the five-week campaign that stretched over August and September, and an additional $1,128,598 from the Great Fish Match.

Made possible by donors who contributed gifts to a matching fund throughout the challenge, this year’s Great Fish Match is the largest in the history of the challenge, according to a press release from the Whitefish Community Foundation, amounting to 58% on the first $25,000 raised by each nonprofit and resulting in a maximum matching grant of $14,500 per organization.

The Whitefish Community Foundation also awarded $129,950 in incentive grants and special awards, bringing the grand total awarded through this year’s Great Fish Community Challenge to an all-time high of $6,678,402.

A record 4,029 donors supported the challenge, a 30% increase over last year. On average, each donor supported more than three organizations, and 1,553 were first-time donors to the campaign.

“It’s inspiring to see so many new Flathead Valley donors get involved this year. The incredible growth in donors is a testament to the hard work and impact of our nonprofits that are improving local lives every day,” Whitefish Community Foundation President and CEO Alan Davis said in a prepared statement. “Thank you to all the donors, nonprofits and local businesses who made this year’s record-breaking Challenge possible.”

The Great Fish Community Challenge is a charitable giving campaign that offers donors the opportunity to give to multiple organizations with one transaction. Whitefish Community Foundation organizes and administers the annual fundraising campaign free of charge for qualifying nonprofits. The estimated cost of this year’s challenge was approximately $372,000, a value of more than $4,600 to each participating nonprofit. Since 2015, the Great Fish Community Challenge has raised nearly $35 million for 97 Flathead Valley charities.

On Tuesday night, the Whitefish Community Foundation presented numerous special awards, including the $10,000 Great Fish Award given annually to an organization that demonstrates tremendous leadership and dedication toward advancing their mission and impacting the critical needs in local communities. Samaritan House was selected as the 2024 Great Fish Award recipient for the organization’s work to provide basic needs and shelter to unhoused community members while fostering self-respect and human dignity.

KGEZ Radio received the Corporate Citizenship Award for their decades-long support of the Flathead Valley nonprofit community. Throughout the year, KGEZ invited local nonprofits into the studio for live, on-air interviews about their projects and programs. A $2,500 grant accompanied the award, which KGEZ directed to the Kalispell Education Foundation.

In celebration of the 10th Great Fish Community Challenge, Whitefish Community Foundation selected two winners of the Connie Heckathorn “Cheers for Volunteers” Award to recognize their history of outstanding service to local nonprofits. Kyle Waterman of Kalispell was recognized for going above and beyond for Western Montana Mental Health Center, Samaritan House, Flathead County Suicide Task Force, Kalispell Daybreak Rotary and several other organizations, according to the press release. Additionally, Bigfork-area residents Bill and Sarah Dakin were recognized as a couple for their significant contributions of service to Gateway to Glacier Trails, Northwest Montana History Museum, Flathead Land Trust, Columbia Falls Academic Foundation, as well as city and county planning boards. A $2,500 grant accompanied each award, which Waterman directed to Samaritan House and the Dakins directed to the Flathead Warming Center.

The Great Fish Community Challenge is made possible by title sponsor BNSF and supporting sponsors First Interstate Bank, Glacier Bank, Glacier Guides Montana Raft, Harris Financial, Iron Horse Foundation, JCCS, Park Side Credit Union, Stockman Bank, Summit Beverage, Three Rivers Bank and Whitefish Credit Union. These dedicated sponsors help keep the Challenge free of charge for participating nonprofits.

For more information about Whitefish Community Foundation, visit whitefishcommunityfoundation.org.

[email protected]