Martin City Man Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges of Producing and Distributing Child Porn

A 39-year-old Martin City man accused of producing and distributing images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of production and distribution of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Raymond Owen Bonner, Jr. on Oct. 22 entered the plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto.

If convicted, Bonner faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years to life of supervised release on the production charge. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and not less than five years to life of supervised release on the distribution charge.

Bonner was detained pending further proceedings.

According to the indictment, Bonner between June and September of 2024 coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual images, which he distributed using a computer in Martin City.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case. The FBI and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office conducted the investigation.

