Repke Would Make an Excellent State Auditor

I first met John Repke when he volunteered at Montana West Economic Development to help entrepreneurs start businesses. John brought a wealth of business experience and knowledge from the oil industry and large international corporations to those growing companies in the Flathead. John is a smart, thoughtful, savvy man who came out of retirement to take a position as CFO at a wood products manufacturing company – helping them create jobs in the Flathead. This combination of experience and willingness to help others to prosper is the reason John would be an excellent State Auditor.

The State Auditor’s office oversees compliance of insurance companies with state law and reviews premiums and claims. As we face rising insurance prices and homebuyers have problems securing home insurance, we need a smart, savvy state auditor looking out for Montanans. John’s opponent has a terrible track record, profiting from his full-time, elected position at the PSC where he is paid $115,000/year of taxpayer’s money while maintaining his law practice and lobbying activities for dark money PACs trying to overturn our campaign finance laws. He and his fellow Republicans on the PSC voted to increase Northwestern Energy rates by 25% causing massive inflation for so many people across Montana. He is not the man to be put in charge of consumer protections.

It is time for Montanans to go back to voting for candidates based on the quality of their character, not the letter behind their name. It would be hard to find a man of better character and experience to work for Montanans in the State Auditor’s office than John Repke.

Kim Morisaki

Kalispell