Creston Paving Project on Pause for Winter

Road crews with the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) and LHC Inc. are pausing work on a project along Montana Highway 35 (MT 35) between Creston and Bigfork for the winter season.

Since September, crews crack sealed the roadway shoulders and installed new signage on approximately 7 miles of MT 35 southeast of Creston. Crews anticipate returning in spring 2025 to remove and repave the top layer of asphalt in the driving lanes, add new shoulder and centerline rumble strips, apply new pavement markings, and apply a seal and cover (chip seal) to the project area, according to an MDT press release.

“The purpose of this project is to extend the service life of MT 35, improve the ride of the existing pavement, and enhance roadway safety features,” the release states. “Construction on this project began in September 2024 and is anticipated to be completed in the 2025 construction season.”

This project begins about a mile southeast of Creston and ends about a half mile south of the MT 35 junction with Montana Highway 83 (MT 83), also known as Swan Highway.

“This section of highway was originally constructed in 1957 and has seen much use since then,” according to the press release. “The last major reconstruction on this stretch of roadway was in 1996, but since then it has only received minor repairs and maintenance. As a result, the roadway surface has become worn down and needs repairs. This project is a cost-effective way of ensuring the highway receives these critical repairs, so it can continue to serve the traveling public for many years to come.”

Map courtesy of the Montana Department of Transportation

The public is encouraged to contact Tyler Manning at [email protected] or 406-545-0800 with questions or comments about the project.

