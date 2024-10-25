Montanans Trust and Support Their Public Schools

The Montana Constitution states unequivocally: “It is the goal of the people to establish a system of education which will develop the full educational potential of each person. Equality of educational opportunity is guaranteed to each person of the state.” Accordingly, across Montana, people value their local public schools. They want local school boards and teachers to ensure that each child reaches their full potential. The emphasis on local control allows families a strong voice in that education. A recent survey conducted by a coalition of public education advocates underscores that message. Seventy-five percent of respondents said that local school boards coupled with the State Board of Education “should have the most authority to determine how public schools are operated.” This sentiment echoes our Montana Constitution: “The supervision and control of schools in each school district shall be vested in a board of trustees to be elected as provided by law.”

For 15 years, we have asked a representative sample of Montanans to speak about their confidence in and aspirations for our public schools. Several messages came out loud and clear in 2024. As in prior years, three-quarters of participants want elected officials who support increased funding for K-12 public education; 74% support elected officials who call for improvement and innovation in public education. When asked “which of the following areas should have the highest priority” when allocating tax dollars, education (44%) and public health and human services (32.5%) topped the list. Respondents said it was important that elected school board members be nonpartisan (76% agreement); only 16% said they would support elected officials who suggest that taxpayer dollars fund private school alternatives to public education.

Survey results reveal how Montanans feel about public schools and provide educators with direction. Ninety-three percent of our students are enrolled in public schools, so it’s critical to hear Montanan’s voices. They share our passion for shaping brighter futures for every child and every community. Last year 76% of respondents said that state-funded public preschool is important, a 7% increase over five years earlier. Subsequently, the coalition supported a bill (HB352) that addressed Early Literacy opportunities and the Legislature approved it. This year 83% of respondents continued the call for a well-rounded curriculum including early childhoodeducation beginning at age 4, gifted and talented programs, music, art, physical education, technology, career and technical education, and advanced placement rather than core curriculum only (math, English, science, social studies). They trust teachers, local boards, and the State Board of Education to make curricular choices (73%), ahead of the State Superintendent (5.1%), Governor (3%), or the legislature (.6%). They ask that boards ensure socially and emotionally supportive classrooms (86%), safety (95%), collaboration (91%), equity (86%), and academically excellent schools (92%). We hope that legislative action provides the funding and flexibility to meet those goals. As advocates for high quality public education, you can count on us to support these priorities of Montana voters during the 2025 Legislative Session. Please join us in voicing your support for these priorities in discussions with your local legislators.

Overall, Montanans rate their local public schools highly. They understand the vital role public schools play. They support the school where their children go. They know what happens in the classroom and they know the teachers, leading to strong support for their neighborhood schools. Our public schools stand as beacons of hope, embodying the spirit of our towns and cities, and reflecting the dreams we hold for our children.

Sue Corrigan is a Kalispell Trustee and the Montana School Boards Association (MTSBA) President; Krystal Zentner is a Bridger Trustee and the MTSBA President-Elect; Rick Cummings is a Cascade Trustee and MTSBA Vice President; Tom Billteen is a Butte Trustee and MTSBA Immediate Past President