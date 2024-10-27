CI-128 Provides for Abortion Anytime Until Birth

CI-128 cleverly, deceptively, provides for abortion through the ninth month, until birth, for nearly any reason. Here’s how. The third line of CI -28, after discussing abortion before baby viability states, “It would prohibit the government from denying or burdening access to an abortion when a treating healthcare professional determines it is medically indicated to protect the pregnant patient’s life or health.” Understand that mother’s health includes mental health, and mental health can be broadly defined. It is estimated that 96% of people have a conscience. If that is true, the majority of mothers are under some type of stress if they are considering destroying their unborn child. Stress can include severe mental illness, but more likely the stress is in the form of coercion from others, financial difficulties, loss of work or a new job. Destroying one’s own child would for most compound emotional stress. If Montanans vote for this measure, it is because they are deceived. It would be a rare Montanan who thinks it’s OK to destroy unborn babies anytime until birth. Do not be among the deceived. VOTE NO on CI-128

Dr. Annie Bukacek

Kalispell