Reading the Flathead’s Future at Rose Boutique

A boom in cryptocurrency. The next financial crisis. A year of chaos.

This is what the future holds in 2025, according to local psychic, astrologist and ordained minister Rose Stuart, who recently returned to the Flathead Valley and reopened her metaphysical shop and psychic services business in downtown Kalispell.

At Rose Boutique Etc on East Center Street, Stuart offers an array of spiritual services ranging from angel card readings to soulmate astrology charting, in addition to her retail shop that sells specialty items like Disney-themed tarot cards, attraction perfumes, incense and crystals.

While she offers a variety of services, Stuart says each of her specialties falls under the umbrella of holistic healing; in addition to palm readings, she also offers reiki, past life regression, aromatherapy packages, life coaching and spiritual guidance.

“Everything is energy,” Stuart said. “I deal with people who have experienced [trauma], marital issues, infidelity, not being good enough … people come to me for years because they trust me – we build a relationship.”

According to Stuart, her gift as a psychic medium was passed down through both of her parents, who met at a renaissance festival in Calgary, Alberta. While many Montana residents boast about their status as fifth-generation residents of the Big Sky state, Stuart claims to be a ninth-generation psychic, a descendant of Norwegian Vikings, and she identifies as a Celtic witch.

Growing up in Canada, Stuart said she was 5 years old when she had her first psychic experience and by age 9, she was approaching strangers to tell them her predictions of things like future accidents and marriages.

As her clairvoyant gift progressed, Stuart attended psychic institutes across the world before launching her professional career in 1994. In her 30 years in the industry, she has established metaphysical shops in California and North Carolina and launched Rose Boutique in 2014 in Great Falls. She also briefly ran a food truck, but in addition to crafting egg rolls, the psychic medium couldn’t resist serving up a casual reading to some of her customers.

Tarot cards and jars of oils in psychic Rose Stuart’s Kalispell business on Oct. 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Psychic Rose Stuart flips through a deck of tarot cards in Kalispell on Oct. 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

“When someone is reaching out to you, how do you not reach back?” she said.

Stuart – who is now 54 – moved to the Flathead Valley shortly after opening her shop in Great Falls, expanding to Whitefish and Columbia Falls. The pandemic forced the closure of her Flathead-based shops, prompting her to pause her services while she traveled in Indonesia, Morocco and Egypt. During her travels, she studied at the Yoga Barn in Bali and learned about a variety of cultures that helped grow her skills like meditation, yoga and chakra balancing.

“I’ve learned to help people in a more spiritual way,” Stuart said. “It’s a different way of teaching them to release things out of their lives and different techniques of spiritual guidance and healing. I also needed to fine-tune myself.”

Stuart returned to the Flathead Valley following her spiritual journey and recently reopened Rose Boutique in Kalispell with her signature star and moon logo on the sign.

“Everybody knows the star and the moon,” Stuart said. “As soon as they see Rose Boutique – they know I’m home.”

Customers can shop at her metaphysical store by appointment or select from her menu of services. Palm readings start at $25, or customers can receive a more in-depth psychic reading for up to $60. Other popular services include an astrology package starting at $125, a healing package at $325 or soulmate astrology charting beginning at $225.

Stuart is also offering a $10 palm reading special in celebration of Halloween.

“It’s the month of the witches and the spirits,” Stuart said. “People like to get spooked.”

While many of Stuart’s longtime customers take her craft very seriously, she also says some of her clients are casual about the experience and book her for bachelorette, Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties.

“Some people come just for fun,” Stuart said.

But if clients expect their future to be read out of a crystal ball, Stuart said they might be disappointed to learn that glass is not a fortune-telling avenue.

“It’s not as mysterious as everybody thinks,” Stuart said.

Rose Boutique is located at 220 East Center Street in Kalispell. To book an appointment with Stuart, call (406) 788-5348 or email her at [email protected].

Psychic Rose Stuart pictured in her business’ reception area in Kalispell on Oct. 23, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

