Wardens Investigating Three Elk Poached North of Libby

Game wardens are seeking information on two elk that were shot and left to waste and a third elk that was shot and taken near Sheldon Mountain off Pipe Creek Road north of Libby, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

On Oct. 29, wardens began investigating a bull elk and cow elk that were shot and their remains abandoned, the release states. There was also evidence of a third elk taken from the site. The incident occurred on private timberland.

Anyone with possible information is asked to visit tipmont.mt.gov or call the local game warden at 406-261-5786. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

