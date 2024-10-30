fbpx
Skip to content
Wildlife

Wardens Investigating Three Elk Poached North of Libby

A bull and a cow were shot and left to waste, while a third elk was shot and taken. Anyone with information should visit tipmont.mt.gov or call the local game warden.

By Beacon Staff
Courtesy Montana FWP

Game wardens are seeking information on two elk that were shot and left to waste and a third elk that was shot and taken near Sheldon Mountain off Pipe Creek Road north of Libby, according to a press release from Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

On Oct. 29, wardens began investigating a bull elk and cow elk that were shot and their remains abandoned, the release states. There was also evidence of a third elk taken from the site. The incident occurred on private timberland.

Anyone with possible information is asked to visit tipmont.mt.gov or call the local game warden at 406-261-5786. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

[email protected]

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work