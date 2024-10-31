If you don’t like tofu, it’s probably because you’ve never tasted a properly cooked version. Tofu has a reputation for being bland, but that’s actually one of its strengths: It picks up just about any flavor you put with it.

Another tofu misconception is that it’s hard to get perfectly crispy. I’ve tried all sorts of tricks, from dredging tofu in cornstarch or coating it with an arrowroot-thickened glaze to using an air fryer. Every time, I return to my simple, tried-and-true method: sear plain tofu in a little oil in a hot pan.

To pan-fry successfully, choose firm or extra-firm tofu, which has been compressed enough that it holds together when cut and handled. Then get the block of soybean curd as dry as possible – beyond just patting it down. Fresh tofu comes packed in water and holds onto that liquid as readily as sauces and seasonings.

Finally, resist the urge to touch the tofu until it releases on its own from the pan. If you try to flip the cubes too early, the crispy exterior will stay stuck to the pan while the rest of the soft cube breaks off.

Once the cubes are crispy on all sides, then you can think about adding a glaze to the pan and tossing the cubes in it. Marinated tofu can be tasty but will never crisp evenly.

You have many ways to serve pan-fried tofu. Add the crispy cubes, glazed or not, to stir-fried vegetables. Thread them onto skewers and serve the satay with a spicy peanut sauce. If you cut the tofu into thin rectangles instead of cubes, it slides easily with pickled vegetables into a crusty baguette for a meatless banh mi sandwich.

Crispy Pan-Fried Tofu

Makes about 32 cubes

1 14-ounce package firm or extra-firm tofu, drained

Sunflower oil or other high-smoking point oil

Press the tofu block between two cutting boards, tucking a small, upside-down plate under the far edge to tilt the boards and drain the released liquid into the sink or a container. Set a weight, such as a large bag of rice or dried beans, on the top cutting board. Leave the tofu for about 20 minutes, until excess liquid stops flowing off.

Remove the tofu block and use a clean tea towel to pat away any remaining exterior moisture. Cut the tofu in half through its long, narrow edge and then into squares.

Heat a large cast-iron or other nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and add enough oil to completely coat the pan’s bottom. When shimmering hot, arrange the tofu cubes in the pan, leaving space around each, and cover with a splatter shield.

Cook the tofu, without disturbing it, for about six minutes, until golden and crisp. Carefully lift off the splatter shield and use a spatula or tongs to flip each piece; add more oil if needed. Cook undisturbed on the other side for an additional three to four minutes. Transfer the cubes to a paper towel-lined plate to drain.

Julie Laing is a Bigfork-based cookbook author and food blogger at TwiceAsTasty.com.