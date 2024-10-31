Logan Health Announces $1.5 Million in Donations to go Towards Breast Cancer Care, Behavior Health Services

Two donors accounted for $1.5 million in recent donations to Logan Health, and the money has been separately earmarked for breast cancer care and behavioral health services, according to recent announcements from the nonprofit healthcare business.

A $1 million endowed gift from Dr. Jim Bonnet, a retired Kalispell surgeon, has helped establish Carol’s Fund at the Logan Health Foundation. The fund is dedicated to Bonnet’s sister, Carol Ann Bonnet, who died of breast cancer in 2003 at the age of 59. Bonnet is credited with helping to establish Logan Health’s Breast Center for breast cancer treatment roughly 18 years ago, something he was inspired to do because of his sister’s experience with the disease, which included extensive treatment and lengthy travel to receive care.

“It took years to grow the Breast Center into what Logan Health now offers its patients,” Bonnet said in a statement included in Logan Health’s announcement. “Carol’s Fund is my final devotion to many years of observation and participation and hope for a better future for cancer patients. Even during her treatments, Carol’s concern was always focused on helping others.”

The fund was established in September, and Logan Health made an announcement earlier this month. As an endowed fund, Logan Health said in an announcement that Carol’s Fund will be “a sustainable and permanent source of support,” and that the principal will be invested, with a portion made available for ongoing financial support.

Logan Health says it already has plans to use Carol’s Fund, as well as a donation from health insurance company PacificSource Health Plans, to buy a second breast MRI coil to be used for breast imaging that helps detect cancers that may not be visible on a mammogram.

Last week, Logan Health announced that Sarah Broussard had donated $500,000 for the healthcare system’s behavioral health services in what was described as “a testament to Ms. Broussard’s unwavering commitment to improving mental health care in our community.”

In an announcement about the donation from Broussard, Logan Health broadly described the money as going towards enhancing the quality of care for individuals facing mental health challenges, and increasing support for the staff responsible for their care.

More specifically, Logan Health says that the donation will be used to improve facilities and processes “to create a more supportive environment for behavioral health patients, including renovations to spaces designed specifically for their needs, sound system upgrades, and trauma-informed care training for staff.”

Logan also plans to use the money to upgrade its 40-bed acute inpatient facility for adults and adolescents, and to expand staff and emergency medical services support programs for frontline staff. The money will also be used for patient support resources, like mobile gaming carts, distraction items, and activity kits to help create a more calming environment for patients, according to Logan Health’s announcement.

“I am truly excited to be a part of this important project,” Broussard said in a statement. “I believe that, together with others, we can make a real difference in mental health care in our community. It’s particularly meaningful to me to know that this gift will not only enhance care for patients but also provide critical support for the staff and EMS teams who work tirelessly on the front lines. I look forward to seeing the impact these upgrades and enhancements will have in the lives of those who need it most.”

[email protected]