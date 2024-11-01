Experience Matters. Vote for Jon Tester.

In 2005, “mad as hell” about the corruption and irresponsible decision-making in Washington, Jon Tester decided to run for the U.S. Senate – and won. For almost 20 years he has continued to fight for fellow Montanans.



In the election race between Sen. Jon Tester and his newcomer opponent, experience counts. Here are the facts.



1. Jon Tester has experience on the Senate Appropriations Committee, described as one of the most influential committees in Congress.



2. Jon has been a member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee since 2007. He has continuously been a champion for veterans. He has secured pay raises for America’s troops. He has protected the flying mission at the Montana Air National Guard. He has introduced and successfully passed the Ensuring the Best Schools for Veterans Act of 2022 and the Major Medical Facility Authorization Act of 2021 as well as four other bills benefitting veterans.



3. As the U.S. Senate’s only working farmer, Jon knows that agriculture is the backbone of Montana’s economy. He has taken on multi-national corporations who squeeze Montana’s family farmers and ranchers out of business while making record profits for themselves.



4. He is working across the aisle to get more market transparency to ensure only American beef is labeled “Product of USA,” and to get fair prices for farmers and ranchers.



5. He secured $2,500,000 to expand and upgrade the terminal at Glacier Park International Airport so that it is more accessible, more efficient and so that we can keep our businesses running and so we can all stay better connected.



Jon has been able to accomplish all of this because of his position of influence, his ability to work “across the aisle” and his groundedness in Montana values. We cannot afford to lose his influence and his integrity.



As a fellow native Montanan, I put my trust in and will give my vote again to Jon Tester, one who continues to serve us ALL well.



Linda de Kort

Kalispell