Crime

Juvenile Arrested on Attempted Deliberate Homicide Charges in Kalispell Shooting

A 14-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly shooting a 16-year-old girl yesterday afternoon on South Meridian Road

By Maggie Dresser
Kalispell Police Department police car as seen on August 14, 2020. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Kalispell Police Department (KPD) officers have arrested a 14-year-old boy on a preliminary charge of attempted deliberate homicide after he allegedly shot a 16-year-old girl on the 400 block of South Meridian Road yesterday at 3:30 p.m., according to a news release.

As of 8:30 p.m. last night, the victim was receiving surgery for a gunshot wound.

The suspect’s identity will not be released at this time due to his age.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call Detective Chad Sweigart at (406) 758-7780.

The investigation is ongoing.

