Columbia Falls Skate Park Nears Completion

Despite a late-October worksite burglary resulting in the theft of tools and equipment, progress is continuing on the 12,000-square-foot Columbia Falls skate park.

At this stage, projecting a timeline for completion is dependent on how the weather plays out, but if the weather holds, the expectation is that the park could be finished or close to finished on the early side of December. Simon Smith, also with the Badrock Skatepark Association, said that if the park is somewhere around 95% done by the beginning of December there could be additional work needed in the spring to beautify the area.

Groundbreaking at the Fenholt Park project site happened in late August.

Rebecca Powell, a board member with the Badrock Skatepark Association, said that contractor Dreamland Skateparks has brought in extra crew members, and that progress has continued at a good rate. Powell’s understanding is that the Oct. 20 burglary did slow things down, but couldn’t completely stop progress, with crew members making do in the immediate aftermath by shifting to concrete work and utilizing trowels.

It’s estimated that tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen from a container where they had been stored, including welders, rebar guns, drills and chop saws. Anyone with information is being asked to call the Columbia Falls Police Department.

The Badrock Skate Park Association and Dreamland Skateparks, are offering $500 each for a combine $1,000 reward for information that leads to the return of the tools.

While the process to get through the various administrative and logistical steps was a lengthy process, Powell described rapid progress since construction began.

“Once they started moving dirt over there, the process has been so fast, every time I drive over there it’s like ‘Oh my gosh, this is really happening.’”

In the meantime, Powell said that excitement is still building, including among younger skaters, like her 10-year-old son.

“It’s really cool to see it coming to fruition.”

