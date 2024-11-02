Gianforte Increased Your Taxes and Decreased Your Freedom

Did you watch the candidates for Governor debate? Don’t feel bad, almost nobody did. Governor Gianforte only agreed to one debate, no voters present at 2 p.m. on a Wednesday. Here are the things he didn’t want you to see and hear.

Gianforte raised property taxes for homeowners at the fastest rate in history, even though Montana had the largest budget surplus in history (just like the other 49 states thanks to Federal covid funding).

Where did your money go? Gianforte claimed the Republican county commissioners spent it. A lie. Commissioners can only raise rates at half the rate of inflation. The $200 million was taken from homeowners and given to NorthWestern Energy, BNSF, pipelines, refineries and mostly out-of-state corporations who raised rates and employed nobody new from Montana.

Gianforte said small business and farmers got the tax breaks from your home’s tax increases. Not true.

I was Governor for eight years and NEVER raised taxes or fees on anybody. Governor Gianforte managed to raise your home’s taxes at the fastest rate in history … in just 2.5 years.

Ryan Busse asked Gianforte why taxes went up for all of Governor Gianforte’s neighbors’ homes and went down for his. Good question. We would all like to know. Gianforte would not answer.

As a Republican, Gianforte ran on lower taxes and less regulation. As a Governor, he raised your taxes and increased regulation.

As Governor he passed five laws that REGULATE the health decisions of women. No Montana woman needs the advice of Governor Gianforte in their doctor’s office! If a Montana woman decides to have an abortion, it is her decision. That is MONTANA FREEDOM.

Governor Gianforte is not from Montana, so maybe he doesn’t understand that we, our parents, grandparents, and ancestors chose to live in Montana because we don’t want government poking into our private business. My healthcare decisions, where, how and if I pray, and where I lock my guns is none of your damn business Governor Gianforte. Welcome to Montana.

We have always enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking and camping on public land. Montana has some of the most majestic places on the planet for our families to enjoy. Ryan Busse asked Governor Gianforte why he was the first Montana Governor in history to file a lawsuit to stop public access to public land. Governor Gianforte did not answer.

Montana YOU have the answer. Vote for Ryan Busse. We can get our Montana back.

Brian Schweitzer is a former Democratic Montana governor.