This is a letter for some City Council members (the Kruise lovers, etc.), and to the Kalispell Kruisers who got their feelings hurt recently when the city council appropriately discussed the out-of-control traffic shenanigans happening on Friday nights in downtown Kalispell. A recent sighting by yours truly was the U-turn taken by a truck right in front of Bias Brewing, crossing all lanes of traffic. Good, safe choice! I have listened to hours of comments on the Warming Center, including the council’s conclusion to revoke their CUP, and I think perhaps the council could adopt the same standard for Kruisers. They are not being good neighbors! People have been nearly run over (my husband included, also outside of Bias Brewing), the Kruisers are loud, profane in both words and hand gestures, and breaking traffic laws. The air is gross from burnouts and rolling coal. Let’s make the Kruisers responsible for all the behavior that is happening on weekend nights. You have brought this activity to my neighborhood, and I don’t like it! Don’t tread on my rights to have a safe and quiet neighborhood! I’m wondering if applying this same standard works for the Kruisers. I am going to bet it doesn’t. Rights only matter when they apply to ME. How about we come together as a reasonable, respectful community, and try to work on community issues using courage to take on complicated issues surrounded by diverse opinions. All voices matter in our community.

Eleanor Roosevelt said “Freedom makes a huge requirement of every human being. With freedom comes responsibility.” Let’s be willing to shoulder the whole burden as we work to improve our community for all.

Valeri McGarvey

Kalispell