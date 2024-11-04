Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,100,000

Kalispell
Where: 25 Whalebone Ct.
Price: $1,099,500
What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home
Square Feet: 2,631
This beautifully updated home sits on 1.715 acres with breathtaking mountain views. Updates include exterior paint, new laundry room, resealed driveway, landscaping and concrete patio with shade awning, The property is just minutes from downtown and close to Lone Pine State Park, Herron Park and Foys Lake. Performance Real Estate, Inc.
MLS Number: 30034160
Columbia Falls
Where: 3714 Columbia Falls Stage Rd.
Price: $1,100,000
What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 1,786
This charming single-level residence sits on 4.66 acres with stunning views in every direction. It has a thoughtfully designed floor plan and includes top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, a spacious covered patio, an attached two-car garage and RV parking. The property is fully fenced, making it ideal for pets and livestock. Century 21 Deaton and Company
MLS Number: 30035463
Kalispell
Where: 880 Farm Rd.
Price: $1,095,000
What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home
Square Feet: 2,338
This farmhouse nestled on nearly 10 acres in Lower Valley combines its original charm with modern conveniences and wonderful views of the surrounding mountains. It has been updated with features like a clawfoot bathtub and butcher block counters. The property includes mature landscaping and a fenced pasture for horses. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier
MLS Number: 30030025
Bigfork
Where: 32785 Linden Ln.
Price: $1,095,000
What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home
Square Feet: 1,882
This charming lakefront cabin on Woods Bay includes its own private dock on the pristine waters of Flathead Lake. The home has been recently remodeled and has stainless steel appliances, a wood stove and plenty of space for entertaining. The property has a large covered deck, a fire pit, RV hookup and panoramic views. Century 21 Deaton and Company
MLS Number: 30028265
Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].