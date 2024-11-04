Floor Space: What You Can Buy for About $1,100,000

Kalispell

Where: 25 Whalebone Ct.

Price: $1,099,500

What: Five-bedroom, four-bath home

Square Feet: 2,631

This beautifully updated home sits on 1.715 acres with breathtaking mountain views. Updates include exterior paint, new laundry room, resealed driveway, landscaping and concrete patio with shade awning, The property is just minutes from downtown and close to Lone Pine State Park, Herron Park and Foys Lake. Performance Real Estate, Inc.

MLS Number: 30034160

Columbia Falls

Where: 3714 Columbia Falls Stage Rd.

Price: $1,100,000

What: Three-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 1,786

This charming single-level residence sits on 4.66 acres with stunning views in every direction. It has a thoughtfully designed floor plan and includes top-of-the-line kitchen appliances, a spacious covered patio, an attached two-car garage and RV parking. The property is fully fenced, making it ideal for pets and livestock. Century 21 Deaton and Company

MLS Number: 30035463

Kalispell

Where: 880 Farm Rd.

Price: $1,095,000

What: Four-bedroom, two-bath home

Square Feet: 2,338

This farmhouse nestled on nearly 10 acres in Lower Valley combines its original charm with modern conveniences and wonderful views of the surrounding mountains. It has been updated with features like a clawfoot bathtub and butcher block counters. The property includes mature landscaping and a fenced pasture for horses. Engel & Volkers Western Frontier

MLS Number: 30030025

Bigfork

Where: 32785 Linden Ln.

Price: $1,095,000

What: Four-bedroom, three-bath home

Square Feet: 1,882

This charming lakefront cabin on Woods Bay includes its own private dock on the pristine waters of Flathead Lake. The home has been recently remodeled and has stainless steel appliances, a wood stove and plenty of space for entertaining. The property has a large covered deck, a fire pit, RV hookup and panoramic views. Century 21 Deaton and Company

MLS Number: 30028265

Romy Caro, an agent with PureWest Real Estate, has been a Realtor since 2004. Her experience includes sales in residential, land, waterfront, vacation and recreational properties. Whether you are ready now or just thinking about making some real estate decisions, contact Romy at [email protected].