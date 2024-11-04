Kalispell Man Dies After Vehicle Collides into House

A 28-year-old Kalispell man died Sunday after succumbing to injuries suffered in a vehicle accident on Oct. 29 that involved a collision with several boulders and part of a residence in Lakeside, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Audi Q5 driven by a 52-year-old Kalispell man last Tuesday at 9:12 p.m. was traveling southbound on Lakeside Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and drove off the left side of the roadway. After striking several boulders and part of a home, the vehicle rolled down the embankment and the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. The victim was transported to Logan Health by ambulance and died on Nov. 3.

The driver did not sustain injuries and it’s unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Drugs, alcohol and high speeds are suspected in the incident.

