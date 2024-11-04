fbpx
Skip to content
Local

Kalispell Man Dies After Vehicle Collides into House

The 28-year-old passenger yesterday succumbed to injuries following the Oct. 29 single-vehicle accident

By Maggie Dresser
A Flathead County Sheriff's Office vehicle. Beacon file photo

A 28-year-old Kalispell man died Sunday after succumbing to injuries suffered in a vehicle accident on Oct. 29 that involved a collision with several boulders and part of a residence in Lakeside, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The Audi Q5 driven by a 52-year-old Kalispell man last Tuesday at 9:12 p.m. was traveling southbound on Lakeside Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and drove off the left side of the roadway. After striking several boulders and part of a home, the vehicle rolled down the embankment and the passenger, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. The victim was transported to Logan Health by ambulance and died on Nov. 3.

The driver did not sustain injuries and it’s unclear if he was wearing a seatbelt.

Drugs, alcohol and high speeds are suspected in the incident.

[email protected]

Without you, we wouldn't be here.

The continued support from our readers keeps our lights on and helps sustain local independent journalism in northwest Montana. Please consider a one-time gift or sign up for a recurring contribution and join more than 500 readers in the Editor’s Club.

Click here to read about the impact the Beacon has on the community.

.

I’ll Support Your Work