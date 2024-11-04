When I moved to Montana 30 years ago, beyond the mountains, I valued the independent-thinking, hard-working, common sense people. Roll up your sleeves, start a small business, hike and ski like it’s your job. Give more than you take.



The “psychic income” we earned was millions of acres of open space, public access, and a sense of community. You always knew a neighbor was ready to lend a hand. We shared a center across small towns with good people, millions of acres and one big street.



Things have changed. The purple state where the purple mountains mattered most is angry red. But there is still so much common ground between all of us and Ryan Busse is the guy to bring Montana back together.



We currently have a wealthy governor with an anger management problem who is disconnected from the working people of our state. Our housing costs have risen more than any state in the nation and our governor made the problem worse, creating the largest property tax increase in Montana history.



Ryan Busse will rein in property taxes for hard-working Montanans and make sure companies and individuals trying to extract wealth from our state don’t get special breaks. I’ve personally known Ryan for many years and he’s as straight-shooting as they get, a spirit of the old West.



It’s time to come back to center. There is much more overlap between us than apart. I believe Montana voters are smarter than just checking red or blue. Ryan Busse is the commonsense choice to get Montana back.



Brian Schott

Whitefish