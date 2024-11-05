Live 2024 Montana General Election Coverage

Montanans are flocking to the polls on Tuesday to vote in an election that has brought billions of dollars and extensive media attention to the state. President, U.S. House and Senate, governor, state lawmakers and three constitutional initiatives are on the ballot, including a measure that would, if passed, secure a right to abortion in the state constitution. Montanans can check their polling place and voter registration, as well as track their absentee ballots, here. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Beacon will provide live, up-to-date coverage throughout the day.

___________________________________________________________

More Than 400,000 Montanans Have Already Voted

77 percent of all absentee ballots issued statewide have been returned heading into Election Day

6:20 a.m. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen announced Monday evening that nearly 425,000 absentee ballots had been received by county election offices as of 5 p.m. on Nov. 4. That means more than 77 percent of all absentee ballots issued statewide have been returned heading into Election Day.

“Friends, family, and neighbors across the state have ensured their voices will be heard in this historic election,” Jacobsen said in a press release. “Absentee voters can still deliver their ballot in person on Election Day.”

For context, a little over 612,000 total ballots were cast in the 2020 general election. – Kellyn Brown

___________________________________________________________

Campaign sign for Courtenay Sprunger in Kalispell on April 16, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Who’s Running for the Legislature in the Flathead?

A complete and ongoing updated guide to the candidates running for state House and Senate in the Flathead and Tobacco Valleys in 2024

Nov. 4, 2024 Voters across Montana will head to the polls this Nov. 5 to decide the results of one of the most consequential election cycles in recent history. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is up for reelection, the only Democratic member of Montana’s Congressional delegation who pundits have declared “vulnerable” in 2024. Montanans will also decide the fate of two U.S. House seats, two Supreme Court seats, governor, state auditor, superintendent of public instruction, attorney general, a number of Public Service Commission and district court judge positions and, of course, the Legislature. – Beacon Staff

___________________________________________________________

U.S. Sen. Jon Tester and Democratic U.S. House candidate Monica Tranel rally voters at the Big Sky Victory Get Out The Vote tour in Kalispell on November 2, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

With Election Day on the Horizon, Montana’s Candidates and Organizers Make their Final Push

By Saturday night, nearly half of Montanans had already cast their ballots in an election that has driven the state into the national spotlight

Nov. 4, 2024 In the final moments of an election cycle that has brought copious national attention to Montana, candidates and organizers are making a final push get out the vote. As of Saturday night, nearly half of Montanans had already voted, and 73% of voters who received absentee ballots had turned them in. In Flathead County, 38,609 absentee ballots, or 70% of those mailed to voters, were returned as of Saturday. – Denali Sagner

___________________________________________________________

Flathead High School social studies teacher Roy Antley gives a lesson on the First Amendment as part of instruction about the U.S. government on Nov. 1, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

With Mock Election, Flathead High School Students Get a Lesson in Civics

Kalispell’s high school students are part of a growing wave of Gen-Z voters set to reshape the country’s electorate. Find out how they voted in Flathead High School’s mock election.

Nov. 2, 2024 On a cloudy Friday morning, just four days before a historic election in Montana, Roy Antley’s class was learning about misinformation. Antley is a social studies teacher at Flathead High School, where he’s taught and coached student activities for 15 years. In his government classes, Antley’s students learn about civics, media literacy, governance and the political process. – Denali Sagner

___________________________________________________________

Republican candidate campaign signs at the intersection of Idaho and Main in Kalispell on Oct. 30, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Voters Drowning in Ads From ‘Obscene’ Amounts of Cash Flooding Montana U.S. Senate Race

Democrats, desperate to retain their majority, are on track to outspend Republicans by almost $50 million in the Montana race

Oct. 29, 2024 After 18 years working to topple Montana Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, Republicans in Big Sky Country see potential victory and control of the Senate majority within their grasp in an increasingly acrimonious contest that’s shattering campaign spending records. Montana voters, meanwhile, are getting worn out — deluged by negative ads on their TVs, radios, phones and in their mailboxes. – Matthew Brown, Associated Press

___________________________________________________________

Materials critical of CI-128 on display at a booth setup by the group Abort Ignorance at the Northwest Montana Fair on Aug. 15, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

With Abortion on the Ballot in Montana, “Pro-Life” Groups are Striking a Different Tone

Facing a public that is increasingly favorable towards abortion access — and a well-funded abortion rights movement — anti-abortion groups are turning to grassroots mobilization and a more targeted message this election cycle

Oct. 25, 2024 Mitch Morgan calls CI-128 “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.” A Kalispell resident and small business owner, Morgan is part of a local effort to mobilize against a ballot initiative that, if passed in November, will enshrine a right to abortion in Montana’s constitution. In contrast to the millions in targeted campaigns and advertisements funded by abortion rights groups this year, the Flathead Valley’s anti-abortion organizers, including Morgan, have been operating largely behind the scenes. – Denali Sagner

___________________________________________________________

Flathead County Elections Office in Kalispell on June 4, 2024. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

What to Expect in Montana on Election Day

Democratic incumbent Jon Tester faces a tough reelection bid for a fourth term against Republican Tim Sheehy

Oct. 22, 2024 When Montana voters cast ballots in the Nov. 5 general election, they’ll decide what may just be the nation’s marquee U.S. Senate race, and with it, perhaps which party will control the closely divided chamber in the next Congress. They’ll also vote on a high-profile ballot question on abortion, as well as less competitive races for president and governor. – Associated Press

