To ALL the candidates: I just read Chris Zarcone’s letter, dated November 4, and I must say I could not have said it better myself. The mudslinging and character assassinations are the worst it’s ever been! You people running for office expect We the People to buy into this? I feel like an old man when I say this, but you should all be ashamed of yourselves! Why would anyone vote for any of you? By the way, how much money did you knuckleheads spend on this election? I bet you all could have done something much better with that loot, like knock down the national debt, or helped out some folks who really needed it, or … the list goes on. At the very least, you could have saved the landfill some room with all the propaganda you flooded our mailboxes with. I can’t speak for everyone, but my mind was made up a long time ago, without the ads, without the propaganda, without the yard signs, without the spam phone calls and text messages. End of rant.

Dale Veile

Columbia Falls